/^[a-z0-9_-]{3,16}$/

A podcast about regular expressions

Productivity
Education
/^[a-z0-9_-]{3,16}$/ is a podcast where Eugene Kudashev shares some tips and tricks and useful regular expressions for day-to-day work
Vincent Denise
Hunter
Co-Founder of Threader (@threader_app)
Hi PH, Today I would like to introduce you to @eugenekudashev’s new project. /^[a-z0-9_-] {3,16}$/ helps you dive into the wonderful and mysterious world of the regular expressions. The first episode, /^([a-zA-Z0-9._%-]+@[a-zA-Z0-9.-]+\.[a-zA-Z]{2,6})*$/, is about checking that a given string is a valid email: https://open.spotify.com/episode...
Peter Thaleikis
Developer & Indie Hacker
@eugenekudashev @yesnoornext interesting idea!
Marc-AntoineOMG i dont know
I really like this new podcast, I learned a lot with the first episode, but i'm still confused at the part about {2,6} because it blocks my short email professional@business.enterprises Also bit disappointed that the title of the episode is actually a spoiler
Maxim MelnikovDesigner
Great podcast, @eugenekudashev! How regular will it be?
Eugene Kudashev
Maker
weird internet stuff
@bbsody weekly, probably!
