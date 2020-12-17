discussion
Vincent Denise
Hunter
Co-Founder of Threader (@threader_app)
Hi PH, Today I would like to introduce you to @eugenekudashev’s new project. /^[a-z0-9_-] {3,16}$/ helps you dive into the wonderful and mysterious world of the regular expressions. The first episode, /^([a-zA-Z0-9._%-]+@[a-zA-Z0-9.-]+\.[a-zA-Z]{2,6})*$/, is about checking that a given string is a valid email: https://open.spotify.com/episode...
@eugenekudashev @yesnoornext interesting idea!
I really like this new podcast, I learned a lot with the first episode, but i'm still confused at the part about {2,6} because it blocks my short email professional@business.enterprises Also bit disappointed that the title of the episode is actually a spoiler
Great podcast, @eugenekudashev! How regular will it be?