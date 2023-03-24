Products
A Traders Second Brain.
A Traders Second Brain.
Organise your life with this all in one dashbaord.
Second Brain is a Notion system that helps you capture your live trades, forecasts, markups, habits, notes, tasks, projects, resources, fitness, finances and much more all in one central hub. What gets measured gets improved.
Launched in
Health & Fitness
,
Productivity
,
Notion
by
About this launch
A Traders Second Brain. by
A Traders Second Brain.
was hunted by
Albert Burgess
in
Health & Fitness
,
Productivity
,
Notion
. Made by
Albert Burgess
. Featured on March 24th, 2023.
Upvotes
1
Comments
0
Day rank
#53
Week rank
#322
