We invite Product designers, UX/UI designers, researchers, and designers of any kind to help solve environmental, health, and social inequality issues through design challenges.
Bogdan Lev
Thanks, Chris! Our team has been working incredibly hard to launch a Product Design Challenge and we are excited to share it with the Product Hunt community! 😻 👏 I would like to thanks our jury panel and guys from Framer, Proto.io, Overflow, Iconfinder, and Crwaftowrk who support our project and make it happen. We created a Product design challenge with a few things in mind: 👨‍🎤 - There are seasoned professionals who care about environmental and social-economical issues and willing to help. 🧑‍🎨 - There are lots of fresh designers who want to find ideas for their capstone projects. 🌎 - There are definitely tons of issues out there. 🌱 Our hope is that this challenge will help many designers to grow and make this world a little bit better place to live. Please join us on this journey and let's have fun! ------ 💁🏻 In case you are willing to help: 🏛️ We would like to talk to environmental, social, and health organizations for a better understanding of how design community can help with issues they are facing. 🏢 We would like to cooperate with the digital product and service companies who would like to grow their products by implementing environmental and social features. 🏫 We would like to partner with UX/UI schools to engage students with awesome challenges that have a real-world application. ✉️ If you working in such an organization or you can make an introduction, please contact me - bogdan@productdesign.tips ------ 💳 Also, you can support a product design challenge on Patreon. https://www.patreon.com/designch... Cheers!
Chris Messina
Love the intention of this challenge — bringing designers together to tackle important problems facing the world. Excited for the work I've seen @bogdan_lev put into this initiative.
