A Kids Book About

A collection of kids books that matter

A collection of beautifully designed kids books by amazing authors that cover challenging, empowering, and important topics for kids ages 5+ to help kickstart conversations with them and their grownups.
Circle Media co-founder is back with new startup A Kids Book About - Portland Business JournalThis is a story about a new children's publishing company. It was started by Jelani Memory. He was the co-founder of a successful tech startup called Circle Media. He has brown skin. He wrote a kids book about racism. The new company is called A Kids Book About and it's a direct-to-consumer children's book publishing brand.
Ryan Hoover
Beautiful presentation ✨
Jonathan Simcoe
@rrhoover Thanks so much!
Joey Cofone
Gorgeous! I want all of them for myself. :)
Jonathan Simcoe
@joeycofone Thanks so much, Joey! We are huge fans of @baronfig at A Kids Book About. The care you put into designing your products has been an inspiration for us.
Darius A Monsef IV
Simple and powerful.
Jonathan Simcoe
@bubs Thanks so much for your support!
Jonathan Simcoe
@turoczy Thanks so much for posting this and for your support! We are so excited to launch get these books out into the world! Each of our authors has such a beautiful story to share and we are excited for kids to be able to read them with their grown-ups. This is just the start! We have so many exciting ideas about the ways that we can shape and change conversations in the home. We hope y'all enjoy them as much as we did creating them.
Rick Turoczy
@jdsimcoe Happy to help! So glad that we can finally share all of this amazing work with the world ❤️
