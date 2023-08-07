Products
This is the latest launch from A Billion Dreams
See A Billion Dreams’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
A Billion Dreams
A Billion Dreams
Send a name & dream to space on the SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket!
You and your loved ones can engrave a name (25 characters) or dream (70 characters) on the A Billion Dreams space plaque, launching on the SpaceX Falcon 9 Transporter-10 Rocket. This plaque, attached to a satellite, will orbit earth for 5-10 years!
Launched in
Charity & Giving
Space
Social Impact
by
A Billion Dreams
A Billion Dreams
Send a name & dream to space on the SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket!
A Billion Dreams by
A Billion Dreams
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Charity & Giving
,
Space
,
Social Impact
. Made by
Alyssia Jovellanos
,
Aashni Shah
and
Pavla Bobosikova
. Featured on August 9th, 2023.
A Billion Dreams
is rated
5/5 ★
by 4 users. This is A Billion Dreams's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Comments
8
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
