A Better Backpack

Move seamlessly from work to the gym to dinner with Thread's #ABetterBackpack! Starting with our 100% recycled canvas made from discarded plastic bottles, we engineered a bag that could actually keep up all day, every day. Designed with thoughtful details and responsible fabric, you can look good and feel good while getting stuff done.
Pittsburgh-based startup Thread International stitches up partnership with Timberland - Pittsburgh Business TimesThread, the Pittsburgh startup that recycles plastic bottles in Haiti and Honduras to make fabric, has a new partnership with international outdoor lifestyle company Timberland. Timberland's new collection of footwear and bags that launches in spring 2017 will use Thread fabric, the companies jointly announced on Friday.
From Haiti to Homewood, Thread aims to put people back to workThread has moved to Homewood so it can create more jobs for the neighborhood's residents as it prepares to launch its first product line.
Thread Is Using Recycling From Haiti To Eliminate New Plastic From Your ClothesIn 2010, Ian Rosenberger traveled to Haiti looking to help people after the earthquake. And help he did. He met a young man called Tassy Filsaime who had a cancerous jaw. He brought him back to Pittsburgh and raised $50,000 for a life-saving operation.
Anna Filou@anna_0x · Tech Geek, Design Hobbyist
THIS IS THE BEST BAG I'VE EVER SEEN, like wow!!! 😍 I so wanna get it! Never bought anything through kickstarter before, think this is gonna finally be the first time.
