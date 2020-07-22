Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Olivier
Maker
Thanks for hunting 99leads @eothmane To give a little bit of context on this project, I’ve been dealing with cold emailing for the past 4 years. The only way to achieve good results with cold emailing is through good targeting & personalization. However, finding the right prospects & the right personalized message is really, really time consuming. 99leads is on a mission to make it easier, by providing targeted prospects & hyper-personalized informations. Hope you’ll like it & don’t hesitate if you’ve any questions.
UpvoteShare