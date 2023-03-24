Products
95Travel Kit
95Travel Kit
Travel plan & itineraries made By ChatGPT
In this FREE Notion Kit powered by ChatGPT, plan your future travels with everything including itineraries, checklists, seasonal activities, and more. This took over hundreds of prompts to get the right information using GPT-4.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Travel
,
Notion
by
95Travel Kit
About this launch
95Travel Kit
Travel Plan & Itineraries Made By ChatGPT
95Travel Kit by
95Travel Kit
was hunted by
Richard Fang
in
Productivity
,
Travel
,
Notion
. Made by
Richard Fang
. Featured on March 26th, 2023.
95Travel Kit
is not rated yet. This is 95Travel Kit's first launch.
