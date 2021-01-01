#90DaysOfProse
Hi there 👋 Accepting a challenge in public creates some accountability which is critical if you want to change your behavior and build a new habit. I wanted to create a challenge that focused on writing and that uses the advice given in the book Atomic Habits... "Start small and increase over time." So I've decided to launch a challenge of my own, #90DaysOfProse. https://www.90daysofprose.com I chose 90 days instead of 100 because there are roughly 90 days in every quarter of the year. There are exactly 90 days in Q1 of 2021. My goal is to write every single day from January 1st to March 31st. I may have gotten a head start 😄. Working in the Tech Industry (the land of Objectives and Key Results) I can't help but think of goals that can be accomplished in one quarter of the year. Here are the rules: 1) Write for at least 10 minutes a day for 90 days, starting today! Remember, start small. 2) Tweet your progress each day with the #90DaysOfProse hashtag. 3) Each day, comment on at least one other Tweet from someone who is also doing the challenge. Don't be a stranger. Show some love! What is prose? Well, it's everywhere, even right here in this post. "Prose is a verbal or written language that follows the natural flow of speech. It is the most common form of writing, used in both fiction and non-fiction. Prose comes from the Latin “prosa oratio,” meaning “straightforward.” —Masterclass It's in Tweets, Blog Posts, Articles, Newsletters, Books, Magazines, Websites, Newspapers, your Book Notes... It's the heart and soul of human life. I think Twitter threads and Atomic Essays are a fun way to share this type of content. I believe all of us can benefit from writing more and that's one of my biggest goals for 2021.
