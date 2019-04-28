9 GANS is an Art Gallery that is refreshed with 9 completely new and unique images every hour.
All the images are generated using Artificial Intelligence.
All the images are permanently deleted once the hour is up.
Reviews
Discussion
BTMaker@bilater · Deeply Curious
Hey All - This is an AI Art Project I have been working on. The idea was to create a dynamic Art Gallery that constantly re-generates new art while at the same time giving the images created a short exclusive life time (of 1 hour in this case) before the art is destroyed forever. The gallery has 9 images that are re-created every hour using a class of Neural Networks called Generative Adversarial Networks (GANS). Hence the name. Let me know your thoughts :) Bilal
