Log In
  1. Home
  2.  → 8x8 Video Meetings

8x8 Video Meetings

Secure, fully-featured and free video conferencing

8x8 Video Meetings provides unlimited crystal clear HD
audio and video communications with dial-in/toll-free
numbers and screen sharing from desktops, a Chrome
Web browser, mobile devices, and meeting rooms for
FREE.
8×8 Launches Completely Free, Limitless, 1-Click Video Conferencing | GetVoIP"With one click and no downloads, 8×8 Video Meetings is the new way people meet. Come and see for yourself." That was the tweet from 8×8's official Twitter page that caught the eye of many. "The #futureofwork is changing and you need a way to collaborate faster and work smarter.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review5.0/5
Randy Ksar
Randy Ksar
Maker
Full disclosure: I work at 8x8. I've been using it internally with all my meetings and it works flawlessly but don't take my word for it - try it yourself at https://8x8.vc
UpvoteShare
Bryan Martin
Bryan Martin
Maker
Also an 8x8'er. Frustrated by expensive Zoom bills? Tired of waiting for WebEx to download? Try our free product! 8x8.vc (recommend you use Chrome for full WebRTC support!)
UpvoteShare
Ilya Zatulovskiy
Ilya Zatulovskiy
Big fan of finding cool new apps on PH, so stoked to see our own here... Prior to 8x8, I have used a ton of collab/video services, but all of them required signups, paying per user, and downloads. This is a game changer where the service doesn't require signups (more features if you do), have no restrictions of length of meetings and just a pleasant experience. (disclosure I'm another 8x8 employee)
UpvoteShare