8BitDo M30 Retro Controlller

8Bitdo controllers are designed to be as versatile as possible with each of your modern devices. Easily pair your controller as an X-input or D-input device via bluetooth. You can even use it as a wired USB controller with the included USB cable.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Aaron O'LearyHunter@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
Love this so much, the nostalgia is real for me when it comes to the Sega Genesis, this controller goes above and beyond as well when you pair it with the Retro Receiver wireless adapter allowing you to pair with your original Genesis!
