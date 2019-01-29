Log InSign up
8BitDo M30 Retro Controlller

A Sega Genesis inspired wireless controller

8Bitdo controllers are designed to be as versatile as possible with each of your modern devices. Easily pair your controller as an X-input or D-input device via bluetooth. You can even use it as a wired USB controller with the included USB cable.

8BitDo is turning its attention to the Sega GenesisWhy it matters: 8BitDo is launching a new controller honoring Sega's classic 16-bit console as well as a receiver for wireless play on retro systems. Analogue also has a new Sega retro system on the horizon that goes on sale in April. Ahh, what a great time to be a retro gamer!
TechSpotShawn Knight
8BitDo caters to Genesis fans with its latest wireless controllerMeanwhile, if you'd like to dust off your actual Genesis and play it without having to stay tethered to the system, 8BitDo is releasing a $20 receiver for the console. That means you can use the M30, another Bluetooth controller or even a modded Genesis peripheral to storm through your decades-old copies of Sonic the Hedgehog, Streets of Rage 2 and NBA Jam.
Engadget
8BitDo is bringing its excellent wireless controllers to the Sega Genesis8BitDo makes some of the best retro gaming accessories around, and now the company is turning its attention toward the Sega Genesis. Today, 8BitDo is announcing a pair of products that should make playing Gunstar Heroes a lot more enjoyable in 2019.
The Verge

Love this so much, the nostalgia is real for me when it comes to the Sega Genesis, this controller goes above and beyond as well when you pair it with the Retro Receiver wireless adapter allowing you to pair with your original Genesis!
