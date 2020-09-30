  1. Home
8000Kicks Explorer V2

The #1 cannabis sneakers 🌲👟🍁

The world's #1 HEMP shoes. Now our V2...
💪Super Strong Hemp fibers;
💦 Splash friendly;
🍁 World's 1st Hemp Insoles;
🌱 Algae Bloom soles;
✅ 100% vegan;
🏃 Versatile design;
DopeKicks Creates the "World's 1st" Waterproof Hemp ShoesSneaker startup DopeKicks has created what it calls the "worlds 1st" waterproof hemp shoes, presenting a 100% vegan take on footwear. The company's all-natural shoe is made of extra-strong cannabis hemp fibers, while other upcycled elements make the style completely eco-friendly. Recycled rubber has been used for the outsoles, while the insoles are crafted of natural tree-growing cork.
DopeKicks - The Hemp Shoe That Just Crushed It On KickstarterThere's a new SoCal hemp brand making waves in sustainable fashion: They are DopeKicks, a startup vegan footwear company that recently launched their first product line on Kickstarter. Led by CEO Bernardo Carreira (see interview below), the company has designed a waterproof hemp shoe featuring recycled rubber soles and durable, odor-resistant cork insoles.
Crowdfunding and Cannabis - How DopeKicks Was Left Seeing Green after Kickstarter Campaign - The Her(B) LifeDopeKicks isn't the only cannabis project to strike gold online, in 2018 a female-led campaign was supported by 350 backers. , a documentary featuring women in the cannabis industry, raised $61,127 of its $50 000 goal. The film was featured in Women and Weed magazine and highlighted the farmers, entrepreneurs, medicine makers and activists who helped define the California cannabis industry.
dopekicks are eco-friendly, waterproof sneakers made from hempdopekicks has launched a vegan sneaker design that uses a specially processed hemp to make them completely waterproof. further proving its environmentally-friendly credentials, the shoes also feature recycled rubber soles, cork insoles, and have been manufactured using ethical labour in a factory in portugal.
Startup faz sucesso com calçado de CannabisUm tênis 100% vegano, à prova d'água e feito de... Cannabis? Pois essa é a premissa do novo sneaker da startup DopeKicks: um calçado natural feito a partir de uma variedade super resistente da fibra de cânhamo - uma variedade do gênero Cannabis. + Snoop Dogg vence premiação com música gospel.
Zuzka K.
🎈
It’s amazing how these guys are returning hemp into our everyday life! With hemp’s features and their unique design the sneakers are stunning. Also, the best customer service I have experienced so far! Thanks 8000kicks and keep goin 👏🏼🙌🏼
Bernardo Duque Carreira
Maker
...changing this planet for the best!
@zuzka_k_ Hey hey Zuzka, thank you so much for the kind words :-D
Bernardo Duque Carreira
Maker
...changing this planet for the best!
Hi Guys, I am Bernardo, the CEO and maker of 8000Kicks! Made from cannabis hemp fiber 🌲, 100% vegan, 100% ecological, water splash friendly💦, super strong fibers 💪, recycled algal bloom soles ♻️ and the world's first Hemp footbeds. We first started 8000Kicks with one vision in mind, to build the coolest shoes, with eco-friendly vegan materials, super resistant, splash friendy and still accessible to everyone. We wanted to outperform all the other shoes in every category, and that is exactly what we have done. So why Cannabis? 8000Kicks is not for smoking,and if you do it, you will not get high. Hemp is actually the “sober cousin” of marijuana. It has a minimal amount of psychoactive components, and for that reason it is legal everywhere in the world and the team has already traveled across Europe, China and the US with it. Hemp actually has a very long history of being used as a fiber, in fact, it has been cultivated by George Washington himself to produce ropes sails and others. Cannabis is so strong Henry Ford once built a car with it. 100% Vegan Shoes Besides Cannabis the team chose other eco-friendly materials. Their footbeds are made of Hemp, first of its kind. And it is anti-microbial and anti-bacterial, which is great for those sweaty folks. The shoe out-soles is a whole new story. We partnered up with Bloom that collects otherwise harmful algae from algal blooms that can destroy entire local eco-systems over night. We collect those algae and we create a super light and super durable algae foam on our outsoles. Splash friendly But we wanted to make something for the active person, the challenger, the go-places, something that could provide the best experience under any conditions, and that’s why 8000Kicks is splash friendly. The Hemp has been made to repel liquids from coming in. A special waterproof membrane was also added providing a total of 2 layers of protection and keeping your feet dry no matter what. You might be asking why 8000 in 8000Kicks? That's because hemp appeared 8000 years ago in Asia and we plan to bring it back. Help us MAKE HEMP GREAT AGAIN!
Nuno Miguel
More than beatiful shoes, 8000 kicks are done with great quality materials and eco-friend. Really happy with my purchase, and looking forwards for next products of this brand.
Maria Roberta Silva Monti
🎈
Amazing product, good for the planet and for our foot :)
