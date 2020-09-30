8000Kicks Explorer V2

discussion
Zuzka K.
It’s amazing how these guys are returning hemp into our everyday life! With hemp’s features and their unique design the sneakers are stunning. Also, the best customer service I have experienced so far! Thanks 8000kicks and keep goin 👏🏼🙌🏼
Hi Guys, I am Bernardo, the CEO and maker of 8000Kicks! Made from cannabis hemp fiber 🌲, 100% vegan, 100% ecological, water splash friendly💦, super strong fibers 💪, recycled algal bloom soles ♻️ and the world's first Hemp footbeds. We first started 8000Kicks with one vision in mind, to build the coolest shoes, with eco-friendly vegan materials, super resistant, splash friendy and still accessible to everyone. We wanted to outperform all the other shoes in every category, and that is exactly what we have done. So why Cannabis? 8000Kicks is not for smoking,and if you do it, you will not get high. Hemp is actually the “sober cousin” of marijuana. It has a minimal amount of psychoactive components, and for that reason it is legal everywhere in the world and the team has already traveled across Europe, China and the US with it. Hemp actually has a very long history of being used as a fiber, in fact, it has been cultivated by George Washington himself to produce ropes sails and others. Cannabis is so strong Henry Ford once built a car with it. 100% Vegan Shoes Besides Cannabis the team chose other eco-friendly materials. Their footbeds are made of Hemp, first of its kind. And it is anti-microbial and anti-bacterial, which is great for those sweaty folks. The shoe out-soles is a whole new story. We partnered up with Bloom that collects otherwise harmful algae from algal blooms that can destroy entire local eco-systems over night. We collect those algae and we create a super light and super durable algae foam on our outsoles. Splash friendly But we wanted to make something for the active person, the challenger, the go-places, something that could provide the best experience under any conditions, and that’s why 8000Kicks is splash friendly. The Hemp has been made to repel liquids from coming in. A special waterproof membrane was also added providing a total of 2 layers of protection and keeping your feet dry no matter what. You might be asking why 8000 in 8000Kicks? That's because hemp appeared 8000 years ago in Asia and we plan to bring it back. Help us MAKE HEMP GREAT AGAIN!
More than beatiful shoes, 8000 kicks are done with great quality materials and eco-friend. Really happy with my purchase, and looking forwards for next products of this brand.
Amazing product, good for the planet and for our foot :)
