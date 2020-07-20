75 Ways to Get New Clients

Discussion
Elston Baretto
Maker
Hey Product Hunt! 👋 We've been working on a resource to help freelancers & agencies get more clients, especially in these turbulent times. 😷 Whilst browsing the web we couldn't find a thorough resource with ideas and actionable tips, only blog posts. You may have heard a few of these before but I think putting them into a handy resource helps you brainstorm new avenues for business. Let me know what you guys think! 💬 Have you tried any of these? Any more you think I should add? Looking to continually update this. Thanks for stopping by 🙏
