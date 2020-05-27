Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Jordan Banafsheha
Maker
Hello PH Community! We've been hard at work on 73px, a new design system for Figma, which speeds up your design process and helps you create anything. Use the code ph30 and get 30% off! Entrepreneurs, Product designers, Product Managers, and Developers can use this design system to quickly wireframe and design products without needing to design everything from scratch. Work with hundreds of components and styles out of the box and take advantage of Figma's Auto Layout to save time. - Full support for Auto-Layout - Designed with accessibility in mind and includes AA and AAA colors and styles - Search keywords are included to type in a keyword and find what you're looking for - A lifetime license and updates for a year. Renew subscription to continue getting updates
Upvote (2)Share
Maker
Hello everyone! I'm excited to finally launched 73px Figma Design System. We put years of our knowledge into a product that should help you to save hundreds of hours in designing amazing products. I hope it will speed up your work and would be happy to hear your feedback.
Upvote (2)Share
Maker
As a developer, I always look for ways to quickly wireframe my ideas. This looks perfect. Will be giving this a try!
Upvote (1)Share
Maker
@rosty_sokolov Thank you for the warm words. Please let us know how it will go. We will be happy to help with anything!
Upvote (1)Share