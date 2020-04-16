Log In
7 Seconds

600+ dumb and crazy challenges to face within 7 seconds

Hello hunters,
To give you joy and excitement during this difficult time we came up with our best ideas to create an amazing party app to play with your friends. You have 7 seconds to succeed. Ready ?
Théo Maréchal
Théo Maréchal
Maker
Hello Hunters, We hope that our app will delight you ! If you have any suggestions, feel free to leave them in the comment section or send us an email at hello@bayana.club Have a great day
Lela Holmes
Lela Holmes
