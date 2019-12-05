  1. Home
7 Minute Workout

Daily bodyweight exercises

The 7 Minute Workout app is the #1 fitness app in 127 countries. Become your own personal trainer to lose weight and get fit with fast, simple daily workouts.
Version 4 brings a whole new design and inline demo videos!
The Resurrection - How I got 2.3 million app downloadsBack in 2015 I published a blog post on how an app I made overnight reached 2.3m downloads in 18 months and was acquired. The response to the blog post was overwhelming. 467,000 people have read the post. I've been asked to speak at conferences all over the world: People have reached out about how it inspired them.
Stuart Hall
Stuart Hall
Maker
Thanks for hunting @robjama! I'm the creator of the 7 Minute Workout app. The story of the 7 Minute Workout app can be read in full here. In summary, I made the app in a night, iterated and grew it to 2.3 million downloads and it was acquired. 5 years later I have re-acquired the app and I'm kicking off the experiments again to see if it can get back up the charts. You can read all about it here. I'd love to hear any feedback you have about the app. I'm sure ProductHunt will feature heavily in a future blog post 😀 Thanks! Stuart - @stuartkhall
