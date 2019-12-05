7 Minute Workout
Thanks for hunting @robjama! I'm the creator of the 7 Minute Workout app. The story of the 7 Minute Workout app can be read in full here. In summary, I made the app in a night, iterated and grew it to 2.3 million downloads and it was acquired. 5 years later I have re-acquired the app and I'm kicking off the experiments again to see if it can get back up the charts. You can read all about it here. I'd love to hear any feedback you have about the app. I'm sure ProductHunt will feature heavily in a future blog post 😀 Thanks! Stuart - @stuartkhall
