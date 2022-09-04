Products
66transfer
Ranked #6 for today
66transfer
Self-hosted, feature-rich & privacy friendly file transfers
66transfer is a performant, self-hosted, privacy focused and fully-featured PHP script.
- Encrypted files
- Advanced pageviews & downloads statistics
- Pixels tracking
- Multiple notification integrations
- Password protection, and more more!
Launched in
Storage
,
Privacy
,
Developer Tools
by
66transfer
About this launch
66transfer
Self-hosted, feature-rich & privacy friendly file transfers
0
reviews
4
followers
Follow for updates
66transfer by
66transfer
was hunted by
Fabian
in
Storage
,
Privacy
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Fabian
. Featured on September 5th, 2022.
66transfer
is not rated yet. This is 66transfer's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
1
Day rank
#6
Week rank
#5
