DeJuan Collins
I love it, I really like this software and functionality, a very needed service and online tool.
Hey everyone, AltumCode here 🤲. I am bringing you my latest project named 66Analytics, which focuses on bringing the power back to you. 66Analytics comes with features like: - Standard tracking for websites - Simple events tracking for users ( clicks, scrolls ...etc ) - Session recordings and replays - Heatmaps And many more features that you can freely check out in the demo: https://66analytics.com/demo Username: admin Password: admin It is a self hosted web product that you can install on your host, vps..etc that will give you all the power over your data as everything is stored on your server. The product is a one time purchase, 6 months of support included and free future updates. It also features a SAAS version which gives you the ability to create a new SAAS platform and start charging your users for these services. Let me know what you think!
