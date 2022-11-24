Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
6561
6561
Number puzzle game like 2048
Visit
Upvote 11
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
6561 is an advanced form of 2048 and is a fun puzzle game for all ages. The gameplay is similar to 2048, but instead of merging two tiles, you have to merge three!
Launched in
Android
,
Indie Games
,
Puzzle Games
by
6561
Flatfile
Ad
AI-assisted data import, embedded into your product
About this launch
6561
Number puzzle game like 2048
0
reviews
11
followers
Follow for updates
6561 by
6561
was hunted by
Elavarasan R
in
Android
,
Indie Games
,
Puzzle Games
. Made by
Elavarasan R
. Featured on November 24th, 2022.
6561
is not rated yet. This is 6561's first launch.
Upvotes
11
Comments
4
Day rank
#36
Week rank
#199
Report