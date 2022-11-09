Products
606 LUT Collection
606 LUT Collection
Making Color Grading Simple
Our 606 LUT Collection was made in collaboration with YouTube star Eric Floberg. We create high quality LUTs for filmmakers to make color grading simple and easy to use.
Launched in
Photo & Video
,
Video
,
Video cameras
by
Gamut
About this launch
606 LUT Collection by
Gamut
was hunted by
Levi Tijerina
in
Photo & Video
,
Video
,
Video cameras
. Made by
Levi Tijerina
. Featured on November 10th, 2022.
Gamut
is not rated yet. This is Gamut's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
