504 Essential English Words

How do you teach something to a baby? The answer is with GAMES. When I seriously started to learn English I realized learning words is not as simple as just reading them and their meanings. By doing that you remember the words for only a day or week. On the other hand, If you learn words with games, you remember them so long! That was the point that makes me motivated to build the 504 app. You can also follow 504 on Twitter for daily words --> https://twitter.com/504English By the way, there is a free book which is called "504 Absolutely Essential Words" where I get inspired for the words. Thanks a lot to the author.
