  1. Home
  2.  → 5 Vegan

5 Vegan

Calculate how much you've saved on a vegan lifestyle

HOW MUCH HAVE YOU SAVED? 💧🌽🌲☁️🐄
A Vegan lifestyle saves animals, the environment & much more. Calculate how much you've saved. More and more people are turning to a vegan lifestyle not only for the health benefits but for environment 🌱💜
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Eugenio Reloaded Ⓥ
Eugenio Reloaded Ⓥ
Maker
After 4 years of going vegan, i've been voluntarily involved in activism groups which helped me to canalize a necessity to share with others the positive impact that veganism has to not only to our health but the environment & much more. After not being able to do more activism because of other responsibilities, I decided to create a calculator so we can see how much we would save on a vegan lifestyle.
UpvoteShare