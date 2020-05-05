5-Minute RPG

Discussion
kevin
great game and the story is reminiscent of the feuding between the Grangerford and Shepherdson families from Mark Twain's beloved novel, The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn
Hi Product Hunt! I wanted to see if I could make a demo for an RPG that lived completely in the browser and only used React. So I wanted to share the results! It was a ton of fun getting it to this point and is a backbone I will use to build a full RPG (with fancy assets and animations). If there is interest I will happily make a repo for this. Would love to know what you think! Thanks, Shah
