5-Minute RPG

Wait, built in 5 minutes or made in 5 minutes?

A Pokemon-esque browser experience made with React only. Enjoy "Best Game," an RPG filled with vengeance, growth and redemption. You can finish it in 5 minutes!
great game and the story is reminiscent of the feuding between the Grangerford and Shepherdson families from Mark Twain's beloved novel, The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn
@kevon Thanks, Kevin! I know it's a little cheeky, but I fundamentally believe you can tell rich stories even with a low fidelity UI. Looking forward to V2.
Hi Product Hunt! I wanted to see if I could make a demo for an RPG that lived completely in the browser and only used React. So I wanted to share the results! It was a ton of fun getting it to this point and is a backbone I will use to build a full RPG (with fancy assets and animations). If there is interest I will happily make a repo for this. Would love to know what you think! Thanks, Shah
Pixel games <3
