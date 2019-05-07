4thBlock helps marketers create beautiful animated Instagram stories in less than 2 minutes. No design skills required. No need to learn after effects. Just select a template, replace with your product photos and text and click download.
Easy to use, Lots of Video Templates to choose, Beautiful design.
Can't think of any
Simple and powerful product to make videos for Instagram Ads.Vinit Agrawal has used this product for one week.
Ish JindalHiring@jindalish · Founder, Tars
Congrats on the launch Udaya and Gaurav! Does it work well with e-commerce stores only or have you seen other interesting use cases as well?
Udaya PrakashMaker@udprakash · Co-Founder, The4thBlock
@jindalish Thanks a lot Ish. E-commerce does contribute majority of our sales, but there are a few completely fascinating use cases have come up, recently we were approached by a wedding planning agency to create custom story templates for the bride and groom. With enough demand we are planning to make a few such templates available our customers.
Anand@anand_sriniv · Founder, LeadJoint.com
The product looks promising. Uday, have you considered using Canva-type commodity pricing where the user pays for a specific element they want to include in the video? Because, with subscription, the user needs to trust the developer that they will keep adding new templates that fit their theme.
Vinit AgrawalHiring@vinitagrawal · Co-Founder at Tars (HelloTars.com)
Loved using this product. So simple to user and yet so powerful. The video templates are well designed and have tons of options to choose from. This tool is ideal for marketers wanting to run video ads on Instagram, but don't have dedicated designers to make those videos. Great work guys :)
Abhash Kumar@abhash_kumar2 · Head of Community @SpringRoleInc
I am excited about 4th block especially because Instagram is the current marketing platform of choice for selling and this solves a pain point really well. With the tool, marketers can create video ad stories at scale and test dozens of variations to find winning ads.
