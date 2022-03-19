  1. Home
  2.  → 4Share

4Share

Web app to meet others and exchange knowledge

get it
  1. 7f0d1adb-4fee-4702-ab3f-bff01c80cd30.jpeg
4Share - Web app to find people and exchange knowledge

🕹️ 4Share find an interlocutor based on your knowledge and topics of interest
🧑🏽‍🤝‍🧑🏽 Meet, share knowledge and expand your network
🙂 Communicate with benefit for yourself
Embed
Featured
Amplitude
Promoted
The new era of digital optimization
Have you used 4Share?
Help improve Product Hunt by sharing a review with the community.