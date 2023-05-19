Get app
A month's worth of evergreen self-promo posts
The 45+ Self-Promo Posts Templates is a dynamic digital product offering a variety of post templates along with a 30-day content plan designed to help you generate effective promotional content with ease.
Launched in
Social Media
Marketing
Notion
by
About this launch
A month's worth of evergreen self-promo posts.
was hunted by
Ignacio Velasquez
in
Social Media
,
Marketing
,
Notion
. Made by
Ignacio Velasquez
. Featured on May 20th, 2023.
