404 New Tab

Ryan Chan
Ryan Chan - Apple WWDC Scholar
What's up Product Hunt fam! I've always been fascinated by interesting presentation of 404 pages, error messages, and empty states. I think what separates a good product from a bad one is how it's able to delight the users at every level, down to it's error messages. So I've compiled a list of 404 pages that I personally think is interesting, and hopefully you will too! Feel free to expand list by sending me links to interesting 404 pages. If you find this interesting, please leave a review. I'm currently jobless right now, and for 2021 I've decided to create small projects that can be done within 2 months, and launch em' here. Any feedback, positive or negative is always welcomed. Much love, JH.
