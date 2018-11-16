40 Lessons from 40 years of Apple Ads

These are the first principles of marketing that helped take Apple from a garage to a $5B spaceship.
Hey ProductHunt! 👋 We're excited to share our new Marketing Trends report! We broke down 40 famous Apple advertisements and marketing campaigns to help tease out timeless marketing principles. These are the first principles of marketing that helped take Apple from a garage to a $5B spaceship. 🤑 💰 Well, not exactly a spaceship. But a $5B campus that looks like a Spaceship, and a $1 trillion dollar market capitalization. Not to mention they popularized technology and portable computers around the globe. Not too shabby for two guys in a garage that couldn’t raise any venture capital! To celebrate the launch of MarketingTrends.com and podcast, we’ve compiled these 40 lessons, including details and lessons from: - 1977’s Simplicity - The infamous 1984 ad - Alone - Lemmings Plus way more, all the way up until the present day’s The Rock x Siri Dominate the Day!
