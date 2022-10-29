Products
3Interview
User interview platform specialized for Web3 company
User interview platform specialized for Web3 company Main Features - Reach over +2000 Web3-native users - Screening to meet the right target users - Publish NFTs to involve users in your project
User Experience
Analytics
Tech
Carrd
About this launch
Carrd
Simple, responsive, one-page sites for pretty much anything
3Interview by
Carrd
Masashi Ono
User Experience
Analytics
Tech
Masashi Ono
. Featured on October 30th, 2022.
Carrd
4.8/5 ★
by 155 users. It first launched on March 16th, 2016.
1
1
#15
#216
