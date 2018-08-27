Log InSign up

3DsizeME Body Scanner

Best app to scan the human body with the Structure Sensor

3DsizeME App is a portable, versatile and easy to use solution for human body 3D digitalisation.

3DsizeME is an iPad & iPhone app designed by TechMed 3D that controls and optimizes 3D scanning with the Structure Sensor™.

You can scan Head, Torso, Elbow, Knee and Foot with the best precision with a pleasant scanning experience.

  • Marc-André Jester BouletSoftware Developer
    Pros: 

    Instinctive, easy to use and inexpensive

    Cons: 

    None

    Great application to scan the human body and get measurements!

    Marc-André Jester Boulet has used this product for one year.
  • Yoann DesseryResearcher
    Pros: 

    Easy and quick way to scan human body with an user-friendly interfqce

    Cons: 

    None

    This app allows to scan human body parts in an easy way. Then, the scans can be uploaded on computer via email, dropbox or usb for post-processing.

    Yoann Dessery has used this product for one year.
