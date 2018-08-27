3DsizeME Body Scanner

3DsizeME App is a portable, versatile and easy to use solution for human body 3D digitalisation.
3DsizeME is an iPad & iPhone app designed by TechMed 3D that controls and optimizes 3D scanning with the Structure Sensor™.
You can scan Head, Torso, Elbow, Knee and Foot with the best precision with a pleasant scanning experience.
- Pros:
Instinctive, easy to use and inexpensiveCons:
None
Great application to scan the human body and get measurements!Marc-André Jester Boulet has used this product for one year.
- Pros:
Easy and quick way to scan human body with an user-friendly interfqceCons:
None
This app allows to scan human body parts in an easy way. Then, the scans can be uploaded on computer via email, dropbox or usb for post-processing.Yoann Dessery has used this product for one year.
