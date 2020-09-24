3D Style Icons Pack by iconshock

discussion
First off, thanks @fajarsiddiq for hunting us and for being so awesome with all the community! We’ve been working on these icons for a while now and we’re super excited with this release. Right now this pack includes over 1250 icons created in 3D design style in ultra HD resolution so you can use them at any scale you need them on! The designs are made with 2 different viewpoints (front view & perspective view) and include 5 different color palette variations with trendy color combinations, and the whole pack is available for download in high resolution files (4K), or you can also access them on the Artify Editor to use them on your designs right away! TL;DR 🔥 Over 1250 Icons 💎 Neat 3D design style 📦 Files in PNG format 🔎 4K ultra HD resolution 🎨 5 distinctive color palettes 🏕️ 2 different views: front & perspective 📥 Available for download and on the Artify editor! ❤️ As always, thank you guys for your support! Let us know what you think of these, feedback is always welcome so feel free to leave a comment or reach out to us on twitter at https://twitter.com/IconShock and https://twitter.com/JuanPabloSarmi
Congrats @juanpablosarmi is awesome to see 3D icons more popular! Definitely the future of icon is here. I love the designs 💜
Detailed and amazing design, Congrats on the launch! @juanpablosarmi
@fajarsiddiq @juanpablosarmi nice these are cool, congrats on launch!
@fajarsiddiq @graeme_fulton Thank you so much, we really hope you can use it in your projects
Congrats, amazing work @juanpablosarmi @fajarsiddiq 🤩👏👏
@juanpablosarmi @samir_soliman thank you Samir 💯 really appreciate it. As 3D design grows, is so awesome to use this pack for the next project. It looks futuristic! and love the colours
Amazing work. Will use it asap!
@maximilian_fleitmann please do :)
Wow man! Part of Artify? Let me try it right away.
@csaba_kissi yessss please try and let me know :)
@juanpablosarmi They look super cool! The preview of full pack would be appreciated. Even in bad resolution. Just to see whats included there.
@csaba_kissi soon we will include characters as well ;)
Amazing collection. Can't wait to try the icons. Good luck with your launch 🚀