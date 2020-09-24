Log In
3D Style Icons Pack by iconshock

Neat, beautifully designed 3D icons in Ultra HD resolution

A new pack from iconshock featuring a huge collection of carefully created 3D style icons with 5 different color palettes and 2 viewpoints (front and perspective). Available for download in high resolution!
Juan Sarmiento
Juan Sarmiento
First off, thanks @fajarsiddiq for hunting us and for being so awesome with all the community! We’ve been working on these icons for a while now and we’re super excited with this release. Right now this pack includes over 1250 icons created in 3D design style in ultra HD resolution so you can use them at any scale you need them on! The designs are made with 2 different viewpoints (front view & perspective view) and include 5 different color palette variations with trendy color combinations, and the whole pack is available for download in high resolution files (4K), or you can also access them on the Artify Editor to use them on your designs right away! TL;DR 🔥 Over 1250 Icons 💎 Neat 3D design style 📦 Files in PNG format 🔎 4K ultra HD resolution 🎨 5 distinctive color palettes 🏕️ 2 different views: front & perspective 📥 Available for download and on the Artify editor! ❤️ As always, thank you guys for your support! Let us know what you think of these, feedback is always welcome so feel free to leave a comment or reach out to us on twitter at https://twitter.com/IconShock and https://twitter.com/JuanPabloSarmi
Fajar Siddiq
Fajar Siddiq
Congrats @juanpablosarmi is awesome to see 3D icons more popular! Definitely the future of icon is here. I love the designs 💜
Musharof Chowdhury
Musharof Chowdhury
Detailed and amazing design, Congrats on the launch! @juanpablosarmi
Graeme
Graeme
@fajarsiddiq @juanpablosarmi nice these are cool, congrats on launch!
Juan Sarmiento
Juan Sarmiento
@fajarsiddiq @graeme_fulton Thank you so much, we really hope you can use it in your projects
Samir Soliman
Samir Soliman
Congrats, amazing work @juanpablosarmi @fajarsiddiq 🤩👏👏
Fajar Siddiq
Fajar Siddiq
@juanpablosarmi @samir_soliman thank you Samir 💯 really appreciate it. As 3D design grows, is so awesome to use this pack for the next project. It looks futuristic! and love the colours
Maximilian Fleitmann
Amazing work. Will use it asap!
Juan Sarmiento
Juan Sarmiento
@maximilian_fleitmann please do :)
Csaba Kissi
Csaba Kissi
Wow man! Part of Artify? Let me try it right away.
Juan Sarmiento
Juan Sarmiento
@csaba_kissi yessss please try and let me know :)
Csaba Kissi
Csaba Kissi
@juanpablosarmi They look super cool! The preview of full pack would be appreciated. Even in bad resolution. Just to see whats included there.
Juan Sarmiento
Juan Sarmiento
@csaba_kissi soon we will include characters as well ;)
Jim Raptis
Jim Raptis
Amazing collection. Can't wait to try the icons. Good luck with your launch 🚀
Juan Sarmiento
Juan Sarmiento
@draptis thanks Jim :)
