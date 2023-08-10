Products
Home
→
Product
→
3D Skate Tricks
3D Skate Tricks
Mobile app for learning skateboarding tricks with 3D
Thanks to the magic of 3D, learn new skateboarding tricks more easily than ever before. With more than 45 tricks in 5 categories, discover each trick with 2 control modes ('step by step' or 'continously') & 3 view modes (FPV & goofy)
Launched in
Android
Sports
Education
by
3D Skate Tricks
Aistro
About this launch
3D Skate Tricks
Mobile app for learning skateboarding tricks with 3D.
3D Skate Tricks by
3D Skate Tricks
was hunted by
Vincent Ogloblinsky
in
Android
,
Sports
,
Education
. Made by
Vincent Ogloblinsky
. Featured on August 11th, 2023.
3D Skate Tricks
is not rated yet. This is 3D Skate Tricks's first launch.
