3D Skate Tricks

Mobile app for learning skateboarding tricks with 3D

Free Options
Thanks to the magic of 3D, learn new skateboarding tricks more easily than ever before. With more than 45 tricks in 5 categories, discover each trick with 2 control modes ('step by step' or 'continously') & 3 view modes (FPV & goofy)
Launched in
Android
Sports
Education
 by
About this launch
0
reviews
11
followers
3D Skate Tricks by
was hunted by
Vincent Ogloblinsky
in Android, Sports, Education. Made by
Vincent Ogloblinsky
. Featured on August 11th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is 3D Skate Tricks's first launch.
