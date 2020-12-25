Deals
3D Hand Gestures
3D Hand Gestures
Cute hand gestures for your designs.
Design Tools
User Experience
Social Media Tools
#3 Product of the Day
This is my first 3D illustration pack, I've prepared 15 3D hand gestures in cartoon style that can be used for user interfaces, social media posts, presentations, infographics and banners.
Emre Elbeyoglu
Great design!
