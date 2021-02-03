3D furniture configurator

discussion
Hi to all, Damjan here, CEO & founder of CSForm, a development company that has produced a 3D configurator. As a very complex product that has been developed for few years, our 3D configurator is a powerful machine. Sellers can use it as a sales booster which will help their clients to make faster decisions and make fewer refunds. It allows buyers to see and better understand the products that they buying. Especially useful for niches that have complicated products. Since it is gaming tech we made it to work on the web (Chrome, Safari, Mozzila), iOS (MAC, iPhone, iPad), and Android devices. Some of the main features are: - included AR viewer - material changing - changing basic part of the model - adding additional parts to model - price calculator - full review - multi objects in the scene - share, QR code, multilanguage... My recommendation is to test the demo. You will love it. :) And let us know what you think. :) At this moment we are on the hunt for new clients so feel free to contact us with any questions you have. Damjan
