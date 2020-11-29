3D Christmas Decorations

discussion
Ivan
Maker
Founder of Icons8
With Thanksgiving already fading into memory, it is now time to decorate for Christmas. We created an all-new collection of rich 3D graphics to bring the holiday spirit to your websites, products, marketing, or just about anything else. Our goal was to capture that classic holiday look with a modern 3D spin. You will find these large, 3000x3000 objects to be incredibly bright and detailed. With recoloring masks and object files included, there is no limit to your customization options. This pack includes objects for– 🎄 Hanging Christmas tree ornaments ✋🏿 3D hands in a diverse range of skin tones 🎅🏿 Santa hands and gloves 🧥 Ugly (or pretty?) holiday sweaters ❄️ Holiday fun such as gift giving, snowball fights, or eating treats All objects are free to use in personal and commercial projects as long as you include a link back to us, or grab a license for the entire pack to use anywhere you wish.
