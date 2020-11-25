3D anatomy by teamLabBody

discussion
Daisuke Sakai
Maker
Hello Hunters！ Our team presents a 3D atlas of the human body which allows you to seamlessly observe muscles, bones, blood vessels, nerves, and ligaments, as well as organs and the brain. Our app will help you understand how the human body looks and works. You can use it as a reference, instead of an anatomy atlas. ■ Story Our research team used CTs and MRIs to photograph the shapes of living humans over the course of 10 years, analyzed the still images using a computer program, and produced 3D models of every muscle, nerve, blood vessel, bone, and joint in the human body. ■ Primary functions ・ Full-body 3D models with layer and zoom controller ・ Switch between male and female bodies ・ Commentaries on 1600 body parts supervised by a medical professor ・ Bookmark your favorite body parts ・ Tag function for grouping body parts ・ Memos for body parts Thank you so much for supporting us and if you have any feedback we would love to hear it and incorporate it into the product.
