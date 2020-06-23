360Learning for Enterprise
Collaborative learning at enterprise scale
Liam Boogar
When I joined 360Learning one year ago, 360Learning for Enterprise was still in beta and I knew instantly that this was the future of Learning as a growth lever for businesses. I'm super excited to see our first customers be so successful with it, and even more excited to share it with the ProductHunt community. When we think about L&D teams, the image that comes to mind is Toby Flenderson from the office - he works alone, leadership hates him, and his colleagues don't really know what his purpose is. We think the best thing you can do is #DontBeAToby - you can read all about it in the blog post we published today: https://360learning.com/blog/360... If you're looking to create a framework for impact-driven learning in your team or organization, I highly recommend taking a look at 360Learning for Enterprise. #DontBeAToby #360Learning4Enterprise
Glad to see this project coming to life! We've been using it internally for a few months, now it's time to share it with the world 🚀
I've grown a lot as a professional and person since I joined 360Learning 2 years ago! I think this happened thanks to the unique culture and people, which always find a time to coach and help others.
@yevhenii_kanivets1 I'm glad to have gotten a chance to hear about your journey. I'm blown away by the energy you bring to everything you do!
This is a product we have been using for some time internally at 360Learning. Just last week, my team designated me to create a course to explain one of our development tools. With 360Learning for Enterprise, it was easy for me to understand the need and get coaching on how to build an impactful course.
@kevin_oury Thanks for sharing your expertise with other 360Learners!
Wow it feels like when we started this crazy project was yesterday :D And here we are 15months later with a whole team of engineers and designers dedicated to building this product and enable L&D to partner with experts within their company to make their peers grow. This is a big milestone for us (and for me!), but when I look at our next 15-month roadmap, I know that this is just the beginning. Happy to answer any question about the product :) :)