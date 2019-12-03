Discussion
Liam Boogar
Maker
👋Hi Hunters! We've been hard at work on this for half a year, so we're really excited to get feedback on our Collaborative Learning platform. Simply put, 360Learning is the easiest way for teams to create, ship & improve courses together. For those not familiar with Collaborative Learning, it relies on three familiar principles: - Peer Learning: anyone can request or create courses to close knowledge gaps. - Iterative Training: ship minimum viable courses in minutes & then improve them through comments, suggestions & behavioral data. - Coaching: leaders, in-house experts & learning specialists ensure course quality and create personalized paths that align employee aspirations with company expectations. You've likely seen one or more of these elements in your team or in the wild today: knowledge sharing tools like Notion, peer coding, or even Wikipedia. 360Learning combines these three pillars into an easy-to-use (and free to get started) platform. We built a brand new video, website & product onboarding just for the ProductHunt community - we're the only self-serve tool dedicated to learning so sign up for free and start creating courses together! If you have any questions, our founders & team will be hanging around for the day to tell you more.
knowledge is power
