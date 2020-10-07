360Katas
Open source Slack app for self development.
Nitish Reddy
Firstly, thank you for hunting us @kevin 360Katas helps users discover self-development goals using the principles of 360 degree feedback methodology, namely, 1. Seek feedback from everyone around us - Managers, Peers, Subordinates - and not just Managers, and 2. Encourage respondents to give honest feedback by creating safety of anonymity for them. While 360 degree feedback methodology is great, it has some serious shortcomings which we aim to address through 360Katas (learn more at https://link.medium.com/8lBD2vbKnab). Many feedback tools stop at fetching feedback, we intend to offer the next step - a learning community to users who want to begin the journey of self-development. Users can join small communities of people with similar goals so that they can share and make progress together. We created this app out of love for genuine feedback and self-development. Please give it a try and let us know your suggestions. Thank you! #microSaaS #IndieHacker #opensource
Anita Dhulipalli
I liked the peer-learning groups idea a lot. It’ll be awesome to work with others who are pursuing similar self-development goals.
Madhavan
Have been using this for a month or so now, this is so simple to use. I really liked how it just works out of the box. I've been trying to look for a tool to do my feedback at a (very) small startup that I run. I essentially wanted to ask my peers for just 3 questions - "What should i start doing?", "What should I stop doing?", "What should I continue doing?" Being integrated in slack made it really easy for me to ask for feedback without making a huge fuss about it! :) TL;DR simplest feedback seeking tool out there :)
pankaj mishra
Journalist
This looks promising. Godspeed 👍
