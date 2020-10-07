  1. Home
  2.  → 360Katas

360Katas

Open source Slack app for self development.

#1 Product of the DayToday
360Katas is an open source slack app that helps you get candid feedback by offering safety of anonymity to your respondents.
What’s awesome is that it plans to connect users with similar self-development goals so that they can share, learn & succeed together.
360Katas - Fixing the Shortcomings of 360 Degree Feedback360Katas was born out of our own problem of identifying how we can improve ourselves. How can we become more productive? How can we improve our performance at the workplace? Am I doing well? How did the last 4 weeks go in terms of my performance? I feel I didn't do much?
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
11 Reviews5.0/5
Nitish Reddy
Maker
Firstly, thank you for hunting us @kevin 360Katas helps users discover self-development goals using the principles of 360 degree feedback methodology, namely, 1. Seek feedback from everyone around us - Managers, Peers, Subordinates - and not just Managers, and 2. Encourage respondents to give honest feedback by creating safety of anonymity for them. While 360 degree feedback methodology is great, it has some serious shortcomings which we aim to address through 360Katas (learn more at https://link.medium.com/8lBD2vbKnab). Many feedback tools stop at fetching feedback, we intend to offer the next step - a learning community to users who want to begin the journey of self-development. Users can join small communities of people with similar goals so that they can share and make progress together. We created this app out of love for genuine feedback and self-development. Please give it a try and let us know your suggestions. Thank you! #microSaaS #IndieHacker #opensource
Upvote (9)
Share
Anita Dhulipalli
🎈
I liked the peer-learning groups idea a lot. It’ll be awesome to work with others who are pursuing similar self-development goals.
Upvote (5)
Share
Madhavan
CEO @ socionity.com
Have been using this for a month or so now, this is so simple to use. I really liked how it just works out of the box. I've been trying to look for a tool to do my feedback at a (very) small startup that I run. I essentially wanted to ask my peers for just 3 questions - "What should i start doing?", "What should I stop doing?", "What should I continue doing?" Being integrated in slack made it really easy for me to ask for feedback without making a huge fuss about it! :) TL;DR simplest feedback seeking tool out there :)
Upvote (3)
Share
pankaj mishra
🎈
Journalist
This looks promising. Godspeed 👍
Upvote (2)
Share