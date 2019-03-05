Ask
Ship
Makers
Jobs
Events
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
30 Seconds of Knowledge
30 Seconds of Knowledge
Become a better developer, one new tab at a time
Developer Tools
get it
UPVOTE
5
Featured
an hour ago
Tweet
Share
Embed
Get a random code snippet, from 6 available categories,
that you can read and understand in 30 seconds of less.
Reviews
Would you recommend 30 Seconds of Knowledge to a friend?
0
0
0
Discussion
Hunter
Charlie Irish
Makers
There are no makers yet
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.