30 Seconds of Knowledge
Become a better developer, in every new tab.
#5 Product of the DayToday
Gain new developer skills every time you open a New Tab! Choose which programming languages you want to get better at in options and get smarter every time you open a New Tab. All you need is 30 seconds to read and understand snippets of code and improve your knowledge. Saw something useful? Just copy/paste it into your code and you're golden!
Good concept, always keen on learning new stuffCons:
I don't like it to be on the New Tab Page. I already have a NTP extension that I don’t plan to replace.
Instead of a new tab page, why not a simple website where a piece of advice is displayed randomly at each refresh?
Stefan Petrovic
Hello PH! Glad to share this Chrome Extension with you. Recently I became responsible for mentoring two junior developers at my job and I got an idea to create this project. Hope you'll like it. All feedback is welcome. Looking forward to hearing what all of you think!
