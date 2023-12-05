Products
30 Second Dance Party
Ranked #19 for today

30 Second Dance Party

The greatest dance party button ever just got more greater

30 Second Dance Party Volume II features 5 new party starting beats and a colorway previously thought impossible on the known visual spectrum. The result? Our most seeable colors ever.
Launched in
School
Home office
Toys
 by
30 Second Dance Party
About this launch
86
30 Second Dance Party by
30 Second Dance Party
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in School, Home office, Toys. Made by
Jam Sanderton
. Featured on December 6th, 2023.
30 Second Dance Party
is rated 4.8/5 by 19 users. It first launched on December 20th, 2020.
Upvotes
56
Comments
29
Day rank
#19
Week rank
#73