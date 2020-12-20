discussion
Jam Sanderton
MakerCEO at Dance Party Innovations
Hey PH, Jam here. It is an honor to be able to share 30 Second Dance Party - the most revolutionary dance party button ever created - with the amazing innovators and visionaries in the PH community. Far simpler than other dance party buttons, simply press the 30 Second Dance Party button and 30 Seconds of Dance Party music plays. I know what you're thinking. How is this possible. I have shared some of the incredible innovation that goes into this in a series of YouTube videos. https://www.youtube.com/channel/... Feature wise, we've really changed the game. ✓ Battery Compartment ✓ On/Off Switch ✓ Speaker ✓ Box ✓ 5 different party starting beats ✓ Intro by real German partier* ✓ 3 AAA batteries required, 4 AAA batteries INCLUDED Because all of you are true innovators like us, we have a special code "PRODUCTHUNT" that will get you 20% off your order. We have sold out until late January, but I have saved 50 buttons from my private collection and made them available to the Product Hunt community. The first 50 claimed that use the code above will get them shipped out Monday (likely won't arrive for Christmas). The future is here. Come be a part of it. Jam LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jam-... Twitter: https://twitter.com/jamsanderton *may not be German or a partier
This is hilarious. I love the Apple-esque marketing. Where did you get the idea for this?
@russell_mclemore I first dreamt of it when I was backpacking through Peru. We ran out of water and food and I took nothing in my body but the leaf of the caapi for 3 straight days. On the fourth day, I looked in the distance and saw hordes of people dancing around what appeared to be a small dome lifted from the earth on a pedestal. As we got closer they faded into the heavens, but I knew at that moment what I must do. What you see before you today is the manifestation of that dream, and my life's work.
This is going to be a great stocking stuffer.
OMG, this is so fun. Who doesn't need this to round out 2020!?
@chrismessina Couldn't have said it better. This could be the greatest product of the last 10 years, if not our generation.