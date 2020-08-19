30+ Free Marketing Reports

discussion
Would you recommend this product?
9 Reviews
Dmitriy Komarovskiy
Thanks for hunting us @kevin! Hi, Product Hunters! I’m Head of Leadgen at OWOX, and today I’m beyond thrilled to introduce AskGA, the tool for instant marketing reporting based on your GA data. This tool started with a simple question: is there any way out to make your reporting ten times more efficient if your only tool for website analytics and reporting is GA? After a couple days of conception brainstorming, my OWOX team and I created a tool that will give marketers hope for more efficient reporting based on GA data. It’s a great pleasure for me to present for Product Hunters dream-come-true of each and every marketer who meets GA — askGA pack. Even if you’re totally numbed or dizzied by Google Analytics, or you don’t know how to build custom reports, or if you’re just a beginner in analytics — then just try it. How askGA works - Choose your GA property to feed askGA with your data. - Choose the question from the list that you must answer. - Get a dashboard IMMEDIATELY that answers your question based on your data. That’s all. Now askGA pack has more than 30 essential reports — on conversions, bounce rates, ROAS, costs, etc., — for every marketer on the planet Earth. And you don’t need to install anything additionally. No additional Data Studio knowledge required. No SQL-queries, for God sake. Just use it and get your reports. Sleep well. Smile more. Let me know what you’re thinking of it. We hope that with askGA, marketing analytics reporting becomes more comfortable for you.
Upvote (4)Share
Looks great, thanks for these templates!
Upvote (4)Share
I was already waiting for this. Great work!
Upvote (3)Share
Maker
Thanks, guys! This is an amazing tool. I wish I could came across it, when I started my career
Upvote (3)Share
Maker
@konstantin_vashkevich thank you! Feel free to ask questions, if you have any.
UpvoteShare