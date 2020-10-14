30 Days of Startup Frameworks

discussion
Rob Murray
MakerCreator & Investor
Hey Hunters! Big thanks to @pavansethi for hunting this. I was one of those people who had endless lists of business ideas, but struggled with analysis paralysis. It was difficult to know whether an idea was good enough to invest resources in before starting. 🎓 Throughout 2020, I was wrapping up my MBA at NYU Stern and received a fellowship from NYU’s Innovation Labs to work on new startup ideas. This led me on an academic journey to study the frameworks that make startup ideas successful. 💡 Think of it as mental models for startups. Some of the frameworks are well known and I researched examples of companies that used these frameworks. Others were developed through my own primary research and include case studies you won’t find from searching the web. Some of my favorite frameworks include: 🚢 The Export Framework: How to find proprietary tools used within the businesses that developed them in order to pursue a broader market. 💍 The Luxury to Commodity Framework: How to make expensive things cheaper and more available. 🦠 The Second Order Effects Framework: How to identify an event and extrapolate new business opportunities that are several steps ahead of the present. There are 27 more! ✅ Each lesson includes a framework + case study + exercise to help you apply that framework to come up with relevant ideas yourself. 📰 Some of the case studies are really interesting. They range from well known companies like Peloton to lesser known ones like Alto, AirGarage, and Jamf. Not every case study is tech focused. One of my favorite case studies covers how Chobani went from unknown startup to the #2 yogurt maker in the world using one of the lesser known frameworks in the course. 🏗️ To build this, I leveraged Arist’s platform to create an engaging course delivered via daily text messages or WhatsApp. Each day, you receive a text with a new framework + case study + exercise. Some say it’s the most exciting text you’ll receive all day. Why text? Because the open rates are way better than email. This way you WILL learn and not give up! So if you are actually trying to learn and remember the material, this is the most engaging format to do so. I hope you enjoy!
Pavan Sethi
Hunter
building things.
Hey all! I just started my 30 days and I can already tell it's going to be worth it. I’m deep in the process of going through a bunch of ideas and trying to dive into and validate each one. I’m already starting to organize my thoughts alongside these frameworks and it’s really been an invaluable tool. Shout out to @rbmrry for putting this together, I’m looking forward to the rest of the month. P.S. getting these lessons through text or WhatsApp is really the easiest way to learn.
