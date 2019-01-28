Reviews
Brandon GadociHunter@bgadoci · data.world
I've been following Web since his days at Rogue. He's an amazing combination of intelligence, hustle, and humbleness. 2pm is a must have for anyone interested in keeping up with this wild world of commerce and the internet. I'm amazed at how quickly he and his team can provide such deep and actionable insight.
Web SmithMaker@web · Founder of 2PM, Inc.
@bgadoci Brandon, thank you so much for this effort to get the word out.
Andy Rosenberg@andythegiant · marketing @joinroostr @aaptiv @peloton
Enjoy following Web on Twitter and have seen some word-of-mouth chatter about the quality of the content here on my timeline. That's enough to get me to convert to a paying user. Good luck, look forward to seeing where this goes!
Web SmithMaker@web · Founder of 2PM, Inc.
@andythegiant Thank you, Andy. I work my tail off every day to make this a worthwhile product.
Dave Ambrose@daveambrose · Steadfast Venture Capital
<3 @web's take on all things commerce and increasingly, content. great to see 2PM going deeper into paid research and interesting content that's applicable to a diverse audience from entrepreneurs, execs and investors.
Web SmithMaker@web · Founder of 2PM, Inc.
@daveambrose Dave, this means a ton. Thank you for reading an sticking with me throughout the bumps. Content is hard!
Jesse GenetHiring@jessegenet · CEO, Lumi
Completely essential if you're participating in or interested in the future of commerce.
Web SmithMaker@web · Founder of 2PM, Inc.
@jessegenet Thank you so much, Jesse. Your company is one of my favorite B2B brands on the entire internet. Truly awesome what you and Stephen have done.
Taylor Sicard@taylorsicard · VP of Growth/Partnerships @ Rare.io
If you work or have any interest in retail, this is your guidebook. I’m a proud paying member and this has paid for itself many times over helping impact the decisions I make and directions I go in.
Web SmithMaker@web · Founder of 2PM, Inc.
@taylorsicard Thank you so much, sir. I am rooting for you and your future projects.
