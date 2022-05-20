Products
29 Seconds
Ranked #7 for today
29 Seconds
Daily micro-reviews for personal accountability
Keep yourself on track by recording short guided audio reviews of your day.
At the end of the week, recap those audios and create your weekly review.
Launched in
Audio
by
29 Seconds
29 Seconds
About this launch
29 Seconds
Be accountable to yourself.
29 Seconds by
29 Seconds
was hunted by
Kevin Kavanagh
in
Audio
. Made by
Kevin Kavanagh
. Featured on June 18th, 2022.
29 Seconds
is not rated yet. This is 29 Seconds's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
0
Daily rank
#7
Weekly rank
#51
