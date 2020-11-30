25 Days of Vim

discussion
Colin Bartlett
MakerEntrepreneur and software developer.
Hi all! 👋 Any Vim users here? 👀 Upvote if you're one of us. 🤓 Andy and I have been building VimTricks since April. We write and send two free Vim tips every week to our email list of several thousands Vim enthusiasts. This is a fun little offshoot we built. It's a Vim advent calendar. For those that aren't familiar with the concept, it's simply a little gift you open every day during the month of December up until Christmas day. Sign up and for each day of the next 25 days, you'll get a Vim tip via email. Plus you'll get our regularly published new VimTricks twice a week for as long as we can keep finding awesome things in Vim to share!
