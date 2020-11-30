  1. Home
25 Days of Vim

A Vim Advent Calendar

25 Days of Vim brings you 25 Vim tips and tricks, delivered via email every day in December from December 1st to December 25th. Each tip is one from the VimTricks archives: short, succinct, and giving you one specific tidbit to help you hone your Vim skills.
Colin Bartlett
Maker
Entrepreneur and software developer.
Hi all! 👋 Any Vim users here? 👀 Upvote if you're one of us. 🤓 Andy and I have been building VimTricks since April. We write and send two free Vim tips every week to our email list of several thousands Vim enthusiasts. This is a fun little offshoot we built. It's a Vim advent calendar. For those that aren't familiar with the concept, it's simply a little gift you open every day during the month of December up until Christmas day. Sign up and for each day of the next 25 days, you'll get a Vim tip via email. Plus you'll get our regularly published new VimTricks twice a week for as long as we can keep finding awesome things in Vim to share!
