Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Maker
Vladislav Kovalyov
Hi Makers, I've released one simple project which helps you to track your habits during 22 days. It will help you to track and follow your goals daily and it will remind you to do what you need. You literally have to visit app daily and confirm that you finished all your goals for today or not. Otherwise, please, start over. In order to avoid situations when you forgot about your goals, app sends 2 notifications: first one at the morning, the second one closer to the end of the day. Another good news is that the app is also supported on Apple Watch, so you can track your habits at any moment wherever you are. I hope that "22 days" will be interesting for you. Thanks
UpvoteShare